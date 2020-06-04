Liwa International School – Al Mushrif Image Credit: Supplied

Liwa Education is a leading provider of KG to Grade 12 education in the Al Ain and Abu Dhabi region of the UAE with a strong reputation for academic success, high standards of professionalism, staff development, teacher loyalty and an oversubscribed student population.

Its schools offer a vibrant and holistic international education where students are challenged and engaged. Additionally, its schools enable students to not only make the most of their talents and to take intellectual risks but also pursue a healthy, rounded lifestyle; and to contribute to society in various ways, which forms a key part of Liwa’s educational experiences.

During these challenging times, Liwa Education aims to deliver effective continuation of learning for its students. Liwa Education’s distance learning pillars were quickly established and became the basis of its implementation plan. Its E-Learning policy has a very clear vision: Leveraging new technology to transform learning.

Liwa Education’s vision and the identification of clear drivers for success has resulted in a skilled workforce and a student body well adept at using the various digital platforms. The transition of Liwa schools to distance learning has been an exciting one.

This holistic learning experience develops the key core skills of leadership, creativity and imagination, essential for personal growth and development of young people in the 21st Century.

The founding school, Liwa International has grown over the past two decades into a flourishing American curriculum school with over 2,500 students and a strong reputation for its high quality of teaching and learning.

Its second school, Liwa International School for Girls (LISG), opened four years ago in Al Ain with the provision of an advanced arts and technological learning focused environment, coupled with a broad and balanced extra-curricular programme, including community outreach work.

With the Liwa model and approach in mind, Liwa International School – Al Mushrif (LISM) was opened last year in the Mushrif area of Abu Dhabi.