42 Abu Dhabi is part of the 42 global network of 42 coding schools around the world. It does not charge tuition fees and is based on project-based, peer-to-peer learning.

In an exclusive interview, Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News that feedback from industry experts plays a vital role in honing youth’s skills.

How did the first Entrepreneurship Week 2024 contribute to preparing young people to be future entrepreneurs?

The event featured a series of sessions covering core entrepreneurship topics designed to inspire students and equip them with the skills to turn their ideas into reality. In addition, students from 42 Abu Dhabi presented their viable products and received valuable feedback from peers and industry experts, creating a collaborative environment to hone their ideas.

What were the main ideas that were discussed at the event?

The UAE’s economic vision relies on a foundation of skilled, adaptable, and ambitious talent that can respond to a rapidly changing global landscape. With the rise of start-ups and an increased demand for entrepreneurial thinking, events like Entrepreneurship Week play a crucial role in fostering innovation, adaptability, and resilience in young talent. Throughout the week, students, mentors, and industry leaders shared insights, expertise, and best practices, driving forward the UAE’s digital and economic transformation.

At the heart of 42 Abu Dhabi’s educational approach is its disruptive peer-to-peer and project-based learning model, which closely mirrors the journey of an entrepreneur. Students engage in hands-on learning, tackling complex, real-world challenges both independently and collaboratively. By navigating these challenges, students cultivate resilience, critical thinking, and the ability to adapt — qualities that are indispensable for entrepreneurship.

What are the core principles and values you prioritise in your work, and how do you incorporate them into your daily leadership at 42 Abu Dhabi?

Provide clarity about the big picture and help employees, no matter how junior or senior, and be able to link what they do on a daily basis to that grand vision. This gives the team ownership and a sense of pride.

Listen to your team, collaborate, and give credit where credit is due to nurture a positive work environment.

Last but not least, find purpose and joy in what you do because hard work becomes easier if you enjoy doing what you do. What motivates you to continue advancing in your career, particularly in a demanding field like education? Would you recommend others to pursue a career in coding education?