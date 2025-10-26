UAE launches 'Afaq' program to empower teachers with AI skills

Initiative prepares teachers to leverage tech for better assessment, and learning
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Emirates College for Advanced Education, has launched a specialised training program titled “Afaq: Empowering Educators with AI Technologies,” with the participation of around 500 teachers from across the UAE. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance educators’ readiness and enable them to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into modern teaching practices.
The program aims to equip teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to design more personalized and innovative educational content. It provides participants with a comprehensive learning experience that combines theoretical instruction with hands-on training, ensuring a practical understanding of how to effectively incorporate AI into contemporary learning environments. The initiative also prepares a new generation of educators capable of leveraging emerging technologies to enhance curricula, assessment methods, and classroom interaction.
Exploring the fundamentals of AI
During the training, participants explored the fundamentals of AI and its educational applications, gaining practical skills in using intelligent tools to tailor learning experiences and meet students’ individual needs. They emphasized that AI should not be seen as a replacement for teachers, but rather as a supportive tool that allows them to focus on deeper, more meaningful educational tasks — such as developing students’ critical thinking, creativity, and future skills.
The launch of this program coincides with the rollout of the new AI curriculum in UAE public schools, alongside a range of innovative initiatives previously announced by the Ministry to modernize teaching tools and methodologies in line with global technological advancements.
Enhancing education quality
As AI continues to play a growing role in education, teacher training has become a sustainable approach to ensure educators are well-prepared to use smart technologies effectively. This integration enhances education quality and promotes harmony between technology and the human role of the teacher.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the TRENDS Research & Advisory Center, highlighted the importance of adopting a strategic approach to digital transformation. He noted that “technology is no longer merely a technical tool but a key driver of cultural change.” Dr. Al Ali stressed the need for policies that promote “conscious writing,” the creation of content-quality monitoring platforms in partnership with technology firms, and the launch of youth innovation awards that bridge technology and authenticity.
He also pointed to TRENDS’ initiatives, including the TRENDS Hub Award for Scientific Research and the AI Community on WhatsApp, emphasizing the importance of organizing workshops with universities and publishing regular reports on global best practices. Dr. Al Ali further proposed the establishment of a Digital Knowledge Observatory to analyze AI-generated content based on originality and impact, serving as a reference for policymakers and creators alike.
How AI contributes to education
Artificial intelligence is transforming education by personalizing learning experiences, providing teachers with powerful administrative and assessment tools, and improving the quality of educational content. It also supports students with special needs and facilitates foreign language learning. However, challenges such as ethics, privacy, and the need for adequate training must be addressed.
Key benefits of AI in education
• Personalized Learning: AI adapts educational content to match each student’s learning pace and abilities, offering instant feedback and tailored guidance.
• Teacher Support:
• Time Efficiency: AI enables teachers to focus on instruction rather than repetitive administrative tasks such as scheduling and grading.
• Student Data Analysis: AI helps identify students who need additional support, allowing for timely intervention.
• Enhanced Educational Content: AI can be used to develop interactive and engaging materials using technologies such as augmented and virtual reality.
• Support for Students with Special Needs: AI-driven tools assist learners with visual, hearing, or communication challenges.
• Language Learning: Speech recognition and pronunciation analysis powered by AI help improve language acquisition and fluency.
Challenges of AI in education
• Privacy and Security: Safeguarding students’ personal data and ensuring responsible data use are critical.
• Overreliance on Technology: Excessive dependence on AI may reduce human interaction in classrooms.
• Need for Training: Both educators and students require proper training to use AI responsibly and effectively.
