Abu Dhabi: The UAE is closely monitoring developments in Syria and reiterates its commitment to the country's unity and integrity, as well as ensuring security and stability for the Syrian people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged all Syrian parties to act with wisdom during this critical period, addressing the aspirations of all segments of the population.
The ministry also emphasised safeguarding Syria's national institutions and preventing any descent into chaos or instability.