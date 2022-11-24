Vision

We aspire to be the catalyst of change and enrich the human potential for a better society

Mission

We endeavour to be the preferred higher education provider for working professionals in the Middle East and Africa

Values

Economical: To provide value-based learning that is accessible

Efficient: To ensure that the programme is efficiently facilitated by the faculty and support staff

Empowering: To provide knowledge & empower learners with the latest tools and personality development sessions

Enthusiastic: To be passionate in approaching every aspect of learning

Ethical: To be ethical in our ways when dealing with every student, supplier, provider and society at large

Excellence: To strive for the best and work in the interest of the community

With over 4,900 happy students from 85+ nationalities, this is just the beginning for LUBM. We offer 40+ programmes, from BA Hons to Diploma & MBA/MSc programmes. We endeavour to be the preferred higher education provider for working professionals in the Middle East and Africa. Associations with top universities like York St. John, the University of the West of Scotland, Geneva Business School have helped us make our student's dreams come true by enhancing their professional life and giving their careers a much-needed push.

With an ambitious team who share the same passion for student learning, growth and experience, and going the extra mile, our student testimonials speak for us as we provide among the best student experiences and support. All the programmes offered are customised to suit working professionals' need for knowledge and are industry oriented, giving students all the practical understanding they need, with sessions only over the weekends. The programmes tick all the boxes for every growth-minded professional.

Working with zeal to bring change and upliftment in our learners’ lives, at LUBM we are constantly involved in conducting workshops, seminars and webinars on trending industrial topics to help facilitate our learners get more exposure from veteran industry experts. We drew upon global best practices of education in online learning, which results in providing an interactive peer-to-peer learning environment and develops advanced research capabilities and academic rigour through a broader choice of carefully designed options for courses.

Our programmes are tailor-made to cater to working professionals with classes conducted only on weekends through the virtual medium helping our learners’ can complete their programme in 12-14 months of time, allowing them to study from the comfort of their homes without having to compromise on their personal or professional lives. With the assessment criteria being practical and assignment based our learners are able to complete the complete the program with ease.

With a knack for innovation, we’re constantly looking to introduce new programmes and enhance the learning experience. Trending industrial topics and courses like data science, Artificial Intelligence and project management are among the few programmes that we are developing to introduce for our learners. From our first office in Sharjah we have grown and expanded our operations to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and also eyeing the other emirates to set up offices. We are also looking at other countries to expand ourt operations including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman and India.

Earlier this year in January, we received the Great Place to Work certification as we promote one of the best working environments for our employees. With timely appreciation and recognition of their efforts towards the organisation, we’re also involved in various employee engagement and team building activities to keep their spirits high and promote their well being, as we consider our employees our most valued assets and they represent our brand wherever they go.