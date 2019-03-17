Le Regent is designed to provide students with opportunities to challenge themselves and experience a range of different activities Image Credit: Supplied

We are a British international boarding IB World School for students aged 4 to 18 in the Swiss Alps town of Crans-Montana. It is governed by four principles: Courtesy, Compassion, Creativity, and Courage, which students and staff are expected to embrace.

What sets us apart from other international boarding schools?

Our warmth and empathy; a caring and positive attitude towards each child; readiness to give time and attention to every student; the incredible mountain setting and safe haven we live in; the genuine family atmosphere we create; and the conviction that emotional intelligence deserves as much attention as academic intelligence. Through this approach, teachers, tutors, and House Parents establish with each student a special relationship based on mutual trust.

The curricula

From Reception to Year 11, we teach a curriculum designed around our ethos and based on the British national curriculum. It leads to the (I)GCSE and the IB syllabus.

A rich and challenging co-curricular programme

Designed to provide students with opportunities to challenge themselves, and experience a wide range of different activities, this programme is an important part of the education we offer. Our iconic Long Expeditions never fail to leave our students with a lasting sense of accomplishment while building their resilience and character.

Individual support

Class sizes are small and our tutoring system does not leave any room for falling behind. Students learn to ask questions and are prompted towards finding solutions through exploration. They also benefit from the support of a dedicated tutor who coaches them throughout the school year and are information relays for their parents.

A harmonious and happy boarding life in the mountains

Looking after the boarders is a full-time job for one of the House Parents. On weekends, a programme rich in sports, cultural activities, and mountain outings is offered. Flexi-boarding is possible on request. Against the backdrop of its majestic landscape, Crans-Montana has everything to offer. Nestled in this wonderful environment and cosy environment, the school offers an optimal learning environment and a unique boarding experience.