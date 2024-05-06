Are you confused between computer science and computer engineering, pure science or tech courses, liberal arts or social sciences? Unsure which path will best set you up for success after graduation? Look no further than Gulf News Edufair , taking place from May 17-19, at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. This exhibition is your guide to navigating the complex world of higher education. Explore over 1,000 programmes from 30 universities in the UAE and abroad – all under one roof. With career counsellors and educators on hand to offer personalised guidance, you can confidently choose the best programme to secure your future .

“Gulf News Edufair provides students with a curated opportunity to meet with the best educational institutions from across the UAE,” says Raj Nambiar, Campus Director at University of Bolton, Academic Centre - RAK, which will showcase its extensive portfolio of programmes in engineering, psychology, business, digital management and marketing, computing, software, games design and programming, cybersecurity, law and accountancy at Edufair.

“We are looking forward to connect with parents, students and corporate personnel and showcase our programmes apart from delving in to how each of these programmes could provide career transforming qualifications to the attendees. We will share information on our internships, placements, professional accreditations and vocational qualifications,” Nambiar adds.

May 17-19, 2024

H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Career-oriented programmes

Exhibitors will showcase a range of future-ready degrees and short-term professional courses that blend academic rigor with practical skills. These programmes promise to equip students with a robust understanding of their chosen field while also fostering key power skills such as adaptability, creativity and innovation. By aligning curricula with industry needs, participating universities ensure that graduates are well-prepared to excel in their careers upon graduation.

Curtin University, ranked among the world's top universities by QS World University Ranking 2024, will present courses in engineering, IT, business, psychology, and design.

“As a Curtin student, you can pursue double majors, opt for flexible learning, and transfer between global campuses for an international education. With practical, industry-integrated courses, Curtin ensures you're job-ready. Their extensive career support has led to a 96 per cent student employment rate, as of March 2024,” says Dr Bilal Siddiqi, Director - Teaching & Learning at Curtin Dubai.

Students will be able to explore Curtin Dubai's newly-launched graphic design programme at Edufair. Starting September 2025, applications for the foundation pathway are open. This unique programme includes a summer internship preceding the undergraduate degree in 2025. Meet Curtin Dubai representatives at Edufair to learn more about this.

Another prestigious university, Heriot Watt Dubai will feature its undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes in fields ranging from engineering to architecture and design, business, energy, artificial intelligence, and data science to psychology.

“This year, in addition to our extensive programme portfolio, we have added an MSc in sustainable finance with fintech at the postgraduate level and a BSc (Hons) in psychology with marketing at the undergraduate level,” says Nick Bradley, Regional Recruitment Director at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, adding, “Heriot-Watt remains focused on providing an enriched learning experience and delivering outstanding graduate outcomes and we are looking forward to showcasing that at Edufair to the students and parents who will visit us.”

Panel discussions for in-depth insights

Edufair stands out for its insightful panel discussions, workshops and fireside chats, offering students a chance to hear from some of the UAE’s esteemed educators and stay updated on higher education trends. This edition will explore a host of pertinent topics, including trends in science and tech education, future of job scenarios and importance of lifelong education. It's an invaluable opportunity for students to gain valuable insights and guidance for their academic and professional journeys.

What’s more, universities participating in Edufair will offer exclusive discounts and incentives on admission fees to attendees. This presents a unique opportunity for students to secure a spot at a top university with special offers.

Curtin University will offer an Edufair grant that ranges from Dh7,500 to Dh50,000, while University of Bolton has an on-the-spot admission fee rebate up to Dh3,000 and a host of scholarships based on pre-board/ term 1 results.

Similarly, Heriot Watt University Dubai has a line-up scholarships and discounts for Edufair visitors. “Our Future Made for Success scholarship offers all students a discount of Dh10,000 applying and submitting the tuition fee deposit by May 27. Our Engineering Scholars Award features a discount of Dh25,000, which will be offered to all undergraduate engineering programme students who submit the tuition fee deposit by May 27, and a discount of Dh15,000 is available for new engineering postgraduate students applying and submitting the tuition fee deposit by May 27,” says Bradley.

Some of Edufair's confirmed exhibitors are Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Global Business Studies, Middlesex University Dubai, University of West London, Rochester institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, DeMont Institute of Management Technology, Curtin University Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Dubai Campus, University of Dubai, Y-Axis, Gulf Medical University, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Phoenix Financial Training, Amity University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, Maitri Global Consultancy, Qadri International Education Consultancy, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, and University of Bolton, Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah.