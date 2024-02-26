Innovation in education has evolved beyond mere buzzwords – it's now a critical force driving change in schools and early learning centres across the UAE. These institutions are transcending traditional boundaries to enhance learning outcomes. This forward-looking approach ensures children are not just prepared for higher education but are also equipped with knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of tomorrow's world.

Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries – taking place on March 2-3 at Villa Rotana on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai – illustrates this educational transformation shaping the UAE’s education sector. By bringing together some of the UAE's leading schools and early learning centres in one place, it offers parents a unique opportunity to interact directly with educators and understand how schools are reshaping the educational landscape. Edufair is more than just an exhibition; it's a platform driving education forward into the future.

“At Edufair, we will highlight how we integrate our experiential learning zones like Immersion Room, Black Box Room, and Music Room into our curriculum, as we believe that education goes beyond the walls of the classroom,” says Jasmit Kang, Principal at Glendale International School, which has confirmed its participation for the event.

After organising five successful iterations of Edufair for higher education, Gulf News has expanded this platform to include schools and nurseries and help families select the right educational path for children. Leveraging Gulf News’ track record of guiding thousands of students in achieving their higher education aspirations in both the UAE and abroad, the inaugural Edufair Schools & Nurseries edition aims to empower families with essential information to navigate their children's educational paths with confidence and clarity.

As new trends emerge and the number of schools and nurseries increases, picking the right school has become really challenging. With so many choices, parents must carefully consider many factors before making such an important decision.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

At the event, visitors can talk directly to teachers, career counsellors, and admission officers from some of the best schools and nurseries in the UAE. They can chat about new ways of teaching, how schools help with career planning, school facilities, fees and scholarships, admission deadlines, and extracurricular activities.

Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai, another exhibitor at the show, will be showcasing its enriched CBSE curriculum and its Global Montessori Plus programme. “We will also talk about our Global Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GCIE) programme, ProEdge, and our bespoke career counselling programme for Grades 8-12,” says Antony Koshy, Principal.

Meanwhile, Chubby Cheeks Nursery will showcase its FS1 and FS2 programmes at Edufair. “These are offered full day and for 12 months without any mid-term breaks,” says Roshi Tandon, CEO.

“Deira Private School, managed by Chubby Cheeks Nursery group, offers an excellent transition and pathway for students and families looking for a British curriculum primary school. We will discuss what essentially makes these two institutions unique, offering inclusive education and support for children of all abilities, diverse needs and cultural backgrounds,” Tandon adds.

With a seminar agenda dedicated to innovation in teaching, technology integration in classrooms, and career readiness in high school, Edufair is the place to witness high-level discussions on the most pressing topics and gain unrivalled insights and information on the UAE’s education landscape.

