Dubai: Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University emerged as the winner of a moot court competition in Dubai that pitted law schools around the world in simulated space law disputes.

The inaugural Courts of Space Moot Court, a joint initiative between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, was a hybrid competition held between May 7 and May 21.

Fifteen university teams participated in the competition, with preliminary and quarter-final rounds spanning four days. The semi-finals and final were held at the DIFC Courts.

Participants gained insights into the DIFC Courts’ rules, focusing on conflicts like breach of contract and space tourism regulation. Scenarios were designed to explore potential cases in the evolving field of space law.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University triumphed over Gujarat National Law University of India in a closely contested final.

“These competing teams in this year’s Moot Court represent the next generation of potential space lawyers and we are proud to be helping shape their future knowledge and expertise through this Moot Court exercise,” said Justice Omar Al Mheiri, director of DIFC Courts.

Event partners, including Middlesex University, webnyay, and Space Monitor Middle East, joined the Dubai Future Foundation and DIFC Courts in recognising the winners and outstanding individual performances.

“Training and the development of guides and of best practices will be a key to ensuring that the space courts in Dubai become the courts of choice,” Justice Al Mheiri added.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Courts of Space project complements the Courts of the Future, established in 2017 to explore legal technology and enhance court accessibility and efficiency globally.

“As a leading hub for innovation, Dubai is the ideal platform for addressing complex issues in key areas that are still being shaped, such as space law,” said Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

Amna Al Owais, chief registrar of DIFC Courts, noted the importance of preparing for legal challenges posed by space exploration. “While space law is nothing new, an important next step will be for the DIFC Courts to develop and establish its worth as a commercial go-to court for these matters.”