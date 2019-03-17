Located on the east coast of the USA, George School is fewer than 75 miles from New York City and less than 25 miles from Philadelphia. George School offers major metropolitan convenience on a picturesque, expansive campus of open lawns and beautiful woods. Founded in 1893, George School is a Quaker, co-ed boarding and day school for students in grades 9 to 12.

George School is an experienced leader in education, offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme for more than 30 years and boasting a diploma success rate of nearly 100 percent. In addition to the extraordinary and challenging International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma, George School offers nearly 20 advanced placement (AP) courses. With strength in all disciplines, George School immerses students in learning across science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. Whether through robotics, artificial intelligence, stagecraft, ceramics, or philosophy, students are challenged through a rigorous, yet personalised curriculum.

Students participate in 25 different team sports or take physical wellness classes in state‑of‑the‑art facilities. We also offer a three-season equestrian programme that combines athleticism and horsemanship for everyone from novice through to competitive advanced riders. Our goal is to inspire our students to seek their authentic selves and provide them with a well‑rounded preparation for life. George School graduates enter the world confident and capable leaders rooted in self-awareness, self‑sufficiency, and the ability to listen deeply to others.

Our comprehensive college counselling programme ensures George School graduates go on to attend the most selective colleges and universities worldwide.