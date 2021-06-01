. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Aishwarya Suresh Kumar, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC)

Aishwarya Suresh Kumar .

The plethora of technical courses offered in my Computer Science engineering programme helped me to think logically and aided me with skills needed to excel at my job as a Business Analyst at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The non-technical electives helped me gain more knowledge on real-world business concepts. BPDC is a place where I rubbed shoulders with some of the brightest minds and brilliant professors, which further accelerated my drive to aspire for excellence.

The Practice School programme offered at the university is a great learning experience and this gave me an edge when applying for jobs. I had the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. The Placement Division has also been very supportive and hands-on during the entire duration of the programme, especially in my final year. I think it’s also up to the individual to take initiatives and go after opportunities, as there is always an abundance provided by BPDC.

Aadit Mohnot, SP Jain School of Global Management

Aadit Mohnot .

The tri-city model of SP Jain’s BBA programme (Finance specialisation) has been extremely enriching. With the aim of grooming my personality and learning about different cultures, I left my home in Dubai to go to Singapore to begin my college journey. Time in every city flew by and it was upon me to appreciate and utilise the flexibility given by SP Jain in each city to explore different cultures and working environment. The curriculum was interesting since it focused a lot on application and current affairs-based academic learning. I feel very fortunate to have met such knowledgeable professors and wonderful friends from different places which helped me grow as a person. Every city was a different experience in itself.

One of the best decisions I made was to involve myself in different activities and internships, which exposed me to tremendous learning experiences. Right from working in start-ups to Deloitte and Emirates NBD, and finally to a private equity firm, all have helped me build my knowledge. Not to forget the exciting extracurricular activities like TedX, Chicago Booth summer programme, CFA Research Challenge and numerous inter-college festivals, all of which helped me hone my interpersonal skills. I am currently working for Grant Thornton, a professional services firm, in Sydney and I really look forward to this new phase of my life.

Issa Zahi Fakhouri, Capital University College

Issa Zahi Fakhouri .

I enrolled for the MBA programme at Capital University College through their partnership with North Wales Business School, Glyndwr University.

Unlike other universities that require a bachelor’s degree as a minimum qualification, Capital gave professionals an opportunity to enrol via mature entry. This really interested me as I was one of those who had plenty of experience and wished to receive an MBA qualification.

I was extremely pleased with the programme’s quality and the opportunity to be awarded a UK qualification at the end. I have made a bunch of professional relationships that I am hopeful to tap in the near future.

I currently work as the Campaign Manager and Creator Monetization at TikTok. This qualification supported my academics and updated me with knowledge in current business affairs, strategies and marketing. This built confidence in me, instilled a sense of leadership and helped me earn an international degree right here in the UAE.

Dr Baljinder Singh, Gulf Medical University (GMU)

GMU .

I am a GMU graduate of the 1999 MBBS batch. I had my clinical training at the Iranian hospital, Dubai, and completed my internship at the Mafraq Hospital, Abu Dhabi, which was instrumental in providing the essential and excellent clinical experience needed to be a confident physician. During the clinical years, the university sent us to different countries including India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Germany, for elective training and enhanced clinical exposure.

After graduation in 2006, the university employed me as an internal medicine resident at the GMC Hospital as I needed two years of work experience to apply for the MOH registration, after which I went to the UK for my Master’s in internal medicine. On returning to the UAE in 2014, the university’s GMC Hospital offered me a position in the ER as the Assistant Head. In 2018, with 50 per cent scholarship provided by GMU, I enrolled in the Master’s in Health Education programme. After completing the course, I was promoted as Clinical Lecturer and Education Coordinator in my hospital.

GMU has helped me at every step of my career to reach the place where I am today.

S. Noufal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

S. Noufal .

I really enjoyed my time and studies at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. The MSc Data Science programme helped me develop my skills in machine learning, big data management and data visualisation. Heriot-Watt not only helped shape my technical skills but also the confidence and soft skills required for starting a career in data science. I am currently employed as a data scientist at Dubai Holding.

Heriot-Watt’s team of faculty at the Dubai campus delivers great practical insight outside of classroom knowledge. During my studies, Dr Hani Ragab helped me land an internship with a leading e-commerce company in the Middle East, which ultimately helped me enter the data science job market.

Dr Shubham Agarwal, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU)

Dr Shubham Agarwal .

I graduated with the Class of 2015 of the MBBS programme and I must say that when I look back, I do not doubt my decision of studying at RAKMHSU. The programme’s clinical robustness across multiple clinical sites in the UAE prepared me well for what lay ahead. Having faculty members from various countries and different healthcare systems made the experience very diverse and enriching. It provided me with a global understanding of health and emboldened me to pursue a career in internal medicine. I am currently working at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago.

I am very grateful to the numerous career fairs, talks, and symposia conducted at the university, which were eye-opening to the needs and requirements of application processes for further training. I would wholeheartedly recommend aspiring medical students to strongly consider RAKMHSU for a world-class educational experience.

Israa A. M. Abuijlan, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU)

Israa A. M. Abuijlan .

My journey in nursing began with a passion to serve the sick and the needy. I worked as a staff nurse and later as the charge nurse in an intensive care unit at Ras Al Khaimah. It was always a dream to pursue higher studies and climb the ladder for professional excellence. So I decided to join as senior clinical instructor in the RAK College of Nursing – RAKMHSU, which guided me to see myself as a teacher, mentor and researcher. The biggest blessing was to take the decision to pursue Master of Science in Nursing with adult health nursing as the speciality. As Nelson Mendala said, “Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and are passionate about what they do”. It came true when I received the gold medal for academic achievement on the president’s merit list. Working and studying at RAKMHSU was a great opportunity to change my dream to reality, showing me the immense possibilities that lie ahead in this journey of life.

Ghazaleh Esfahani, RIT Dubai

Ghazaleh Esfahani .

Knowing myself and my aspirations, I always knew I wanted to study business in a more holistic way. I majored in International Business and minored in both Finance and Management. Working at a multinational company made me realise how much my major prepared me to be comfortable and fit in such a multi-faceted work environment.

RIT Dubai offers not one but two career fairs every year. In addition to career fairs, faculty members are always helping us network with different companies. I met Schneider Electric’s VP for Human Resources in the Gulf region at one of our women’s series talks and instantly knew I wanted to be part of such an amazing organisation. Two years later, I’m still working at Schneider Electric as a marketing communication specialist. I am proud of my university and thank them for helping me find a life changing opportunity.

Najla Omar Aldookhi, University of Sharjah

Najla Omar Aldookhi .

I chose the University of Sharjah because of the quality of education it provides and its high ranking in the UAE and the region. I found their communications and PR curriculum very enriching and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2005.

The university’s efforts to promote students’ personal and academic development had prepared me well to enter and thrive in today’s job market. After finishing my master’s degree in 2011, I joined GDRFA Sharjah as Head of Communication. I also worked in MoEW as a communication specialist, before taking on the role of the Director of marketing and government communication at GDRFA Dubai.

The institution’s values and approach to excellence are deeply instilled in me, which is why I am currently pursuing a PhD programme at the university.

Ayyoob Abdulla Al Marzooqi, University of Sharjah

Ayyoob Abdulla Al Marzooqi .

I completed the Bachelor in Accounting programme from University of Sharjah in 2005, which helped me get my first job in the finance department of a private company. However, based on the knowledge and skills that I gained at UoS, especially in auditing, I was able to change my career to auditing. UoS’s programmes are linked to market needs, enabling me to transfer knowledge into practice. This has also helped me to accelerate my career in auditing and rise up to the senior level.

Later in 2012, I pursued an EMBA from UoS, which helped me take up the position of director of internal audit at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). I was then promoted to the position of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

Sean McSherry, The University of Manchester, Middle East Centre

Sean McSherry .

A friend referred me to the Global Part-time MBA and I saw that it really suited my needs. I chose the engineering pathway because I thought that I might return to my engineering roots later in life and the engineering learning modules can easily be transferred and used in other areas of business, such as HR.

I chose to personalise my MBA journey further by adding the elective on Doing business in China. I learnt a lot from the experience and made some very good connections from my time at the university — a highlight of my MBA experience.

I am currently working as the Director of Talent Acquisition at The First Group. The MBA has certainly benefitted my career, while the experience adds value in my day-to-day work. It influences how I approach problems and figure out solutions, how I plan projects, and how I analyse information. It has improved my overall understanding and approach to business challenges and opportunities, which in turn has had a positive effect on my career.

Sonya Titus, Middlesex University Dubai

Sonya Titus .

I pursued a BSc in International Tourism Management, the perfect course for someone of my calibre. The various modules provided in the course covered topics such as event management, travel, and tourism marketing, which were all the subject areas I needed to gain knowledge for my future development. In fact, the final project in the course placed us in complete control of an event and analysed every aspect of it. This form of teaching was further supported by the opportunities provided by the various clubs and departments; for example, event volunteering and so much more.

I was also provided with an option in my second year to transfer my course to the main campus in London. This allowed me to gain a truly international look at the various things that are important in my field. This albeit tiny step pushed me in the right direction by providing me with the base in which I was able to build my career. This is what led to my first job as well because I was able to successfully use all the lessons gathered to attain my daily tasks and professional goals.

Bader Al Lamki, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)

Bader Al Lamki .

I graduated from the UAE University in 1997 with a degree in chemical engineering. I was among the first cohort of students that studied chemical engineering as a separate programme and I eagerly embraced the opportunity to study this field in depth. I have been recently appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at ADNOC Distribution, following a career in the industry spanning more than 20 years. UAE University is well-suited for academic pursuit in the idyllic oasis setting in Al Ain, offering a highly engaging ecosystem that facilitates focus. I benefitted particularly from the carefully designed foundation year that upskilled students in calculus, heat and mass transfer, and accelerated our learning in a holistic manner.

Dr Yousif Habib Alabboudi, Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Dr Yousif Habib Alabboudi .

When I was 9 years old, I was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. I had severe abdominal pain and was extremely sick since my appendix had ruptured. I remember my father taking me to three different doctors who could not diagnose my condition correctly on time, until a family friend recommended us to see a surgeon in Ajman who thankfully diagnosed me with acute appendicitis and operated on me. Since then, all I wanted was to be a surgeon. I fulfilled my ambition by joining Gulf Medical University in Ajman and I am now working in the General Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

The courses where highly organised and well prepared. The university was keen on developing our critical thinking and analytical skills. It also provided the state-of-the-art labs that were fully equipped. The anatomy lab was my favourite since we were one of the few universities in the region to use cadavers.

The guidance was not limited to my time in the university. After my graduation, they made sure I knew what to apply for my higher studies and how to proceed for it. I would get regular calls from the office and e-mails to make sure I was progressing and if I needed any help.

Anusya Das, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Anusya Das .

My experience at MAHE Dubai’s MBA programme helped me build a deeper understanding of the industry and apply my learning first-hand. I joined the programme as a full-time marketing professional since I did not want a break in my career. As part of the evening and weekend batch of the programme, I shared my classroom with a diverse group of students, many of whom were working professionals.

Coming from different backgrounds, different roles, and industries, the class brought together a healthy and deep understanding of the industry as a whole. Collectively, we were able to learn not just from our professors but from each other as well. It allowed us to implement what we learned inside our classrooms back into our full-time jobs.

While pursuing the programme, with the ongoing efforts of the career services department, I was able to secure a more relevant career opportunity that provided a significant boost to the early years of my career. I am now working as a Marketing Communication Specialist in a leading MNC in the UAE.

Mohamed H Ibrahim, Westford University College

Mohamed H Ibrahim .

Westford offers a great programme with a steep learning curve that allows you to realise your potential in a short span of time. I also had a great time interacting and engaging with like-minded students and business professionals. The programme widened my horizon and my thinking towards the organisational behaviour especially during the current pandemic climate.

I am in a good place with my career, working as the Regional GM Human Resources — Automotive, International Markets at Al-Futtaim Automotive.

I enrolled in this programme for self-development and awareness, and to become better at overall management. I believe, continuous learning will help people climb the ladder of success.

I received tremendous support from Westford’s faculty, students, administrative staff, and the self-learning online library. Westford has been leading the e-learning market for quite some time. A great online platform that is easy to use, and faculty that supports students every step along the way, made a huge difference to my MBA.

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AT CANADIAN UNIVERSITY DUBAI

Kostantin Rikunov, BBA International Business

Kostantin Rikunov .

Canadian University Dubai connected me to the amazing experts working at Julius Baer, which resulted in a wonderful internship process. The internship was extremely valuable as it allowed me to see how the financial world functions and enabled me to get my hands on some of the most advanced technology used in the field of investments today.

This opportunity would not have been possible without the support of Canadian University Dubai. The faculty and the Student Careers Internship Office assisted me with all the steps and gave me a lot of guidance on how to position myself.