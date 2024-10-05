Significant shifts in global study trends are allowing emerging alternatives from Europe and Asia to look increasingly attractive to students. Countries such as South Korea, New Zealand, and the UK are providing compelling options, while traditional destinations like Canada and Australia maintain their popularity but are becoming more selective.

The topic was part of a panel discussion on the topic “Study abroad shake-up: What’s next for international students,” held on Day 1 at the 7th edition of GN Edufair, at the H Dubai Hotel. Over the course of the discussion, industry leaders discussed how the education landscape is evolving.

Piyush Saxena, Operations Head at GeeBee Education, a partner of Y-Axis, pointed out the rising importance of new destinations. “Canada and Australia are still accepting students but are looking for high-quality applicants. Students should consider other options like the UK, US, New Zealand, and Europe, which offer good job opportunities and stay-back options," he said.

The discussion also covered the increasing appeal of European countries for medical education, with Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International Educational Consultancy, highlighting affordable, world-class universities in the region. “Europe offers affordable world-class universities in countries like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland. There are also the benefits of studying in local languages like avoiding tuition fees. International programmes in English require full fees,” he noted.

Asia is gaining traction as a top study destination, especially among Middle Eastern students. Rashmi Menon, COO of UniHawk, spoke about the rising demand for education in Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. “We get a lot of students who want to go to Korea. I'm not sure if it’s the K-pop culture, but these countries are gaining popularity, especially among Saudi and Emirati students,” she says. She also assured that many English-taught programmes are available, minimising concerns about language barriers.