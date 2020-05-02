Photo for illustrative purposes: exam halls Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The remaining exams for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 by India’s CISCE education board will go ahead under revised dates, it said on Friday.

Some of the exams had been affected by the lockdowns and school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are only around four schools in the UAE (three in Dubai and one in Sharjah) affiliated to CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations), its website lists.

CISCE conducts the board exams ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) for Class 10 and ISC (Indian School Certificate) for Class 12.

In a press release on Friday, CISCE said it will announce the revised exam dates subject to the directives of the Indian government regarding the country’s lockdown, which was extended to a further two weeks beyond May 4, the date it had been scheduled to end.

Although it is not yet known what will be the exact revised exam dates, CISCE will announce the dates eight days before the start of exams. It aims to conduct the remaining exams – six subjects for Class 10 and eight for Class 12 – over a period of six to eight consecutive days.

In the UAE, schools are closed till end of term, until summer break starts in July, as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic. It was not immediately clear how the remaining exams will be held in the UAE given the school closures.

The latest CISCE announcement applies to “all CISCE-affiliated schools”, Sheela Menon, principal of Ambassador School, Dubai, told Gulf News. “We are awaiting renewed directive from the Council based on the Indian government’s next decision on the lockdown,” she said.

“For the board students of Class 10 and 12 whose papers are remaining, we are conducting online classes to keep them engaged and clear their doubts.”

After the exams, the results will take six to eight weeks, CISCE said on Friday.