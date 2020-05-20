Ministry of Education announced the start of holidays for public, private schools in UAE

A student from Our Own High School, Al Warqa, attends an e-learning session at home in Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Alex Abraham

Dubai: UAE students, many of who are currently studying for their final exams, have six weeks left to go before schools close on July 2 for the long summer break.

The Ministry of Education said that students in all public and private schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum will start their summer holidays on July 2. Meanwhile, teachers will start their summer break from July 9.

However, the ministry did not clarify whether students will be required to return to school premises or will have to continue e-learning from home.