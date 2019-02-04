Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life, said: “Well-being in education receives special attention in our National Agenda because we know that conventional education no longer suits our interconnected, fast-changing world …. Knowledge is no longer the sole objective of education. Life skills, such as emotional and social intelligence, grit and resilience, optimism and perseverance, and many more, have become indispensable.”