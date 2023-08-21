What Distinguishes CUD as the #1 Ranking University in Dubai?

CUD is a highly-reputed institution of higher education, licensed by the Ministry of Education in the UAE. With accreditation from the Commission of Academic Affairs for 18 degree programs and over 30 majors, CUD offers a diverse range of study options. In addition, CUD has several international certifications, ensuring a world-class industry-focused educational experience for students.

The university's scholarly reputation is demonstrated through technologically advanced student projects, such as the innovative solar-powered and autonomous vehicle, which represents a significant step forward in sustainable urban transportation. “The practical application of the students’ theoretical knowledge to this real-world project is remarkable and life-changing for their futures”, says Dr Salih Rashid Majeed, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology.

Fouzia Lkbiech, Founder, Sponge Digital Marketing, graduated in Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Digital Media and Journalism from CUD Image Credit:

CUD’s alumni are renowned in the business community as successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and influential professionals. Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Digital Media and Journalism graduate, Fouzia Lkbiech, is playing a vital role in transforming the world of digital marketing through her thriving business, Sponge Digital Marketing.

A unique dimension of student life at CUD is the opportunity to study in Canada and elsewhere overseas. Accomplished student, Bhaanvi Rai, transferred from CUD’s BBA in Accounting and Finance degree to the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Canada. Recognizing her commitment to driving positive change, UNB honoured her with the prestigious Sir Howard Douglas Award.

Our #4 Ranking for International Faculty

As a leading university in the UAE, CUD’s faculty comprises internationally qualified academic experts from across the globe, helping to enrich the curricula, programs, and teaching across each school. The educational experience is further enhanced through a dedicated commitment to pioneering, world-class research.

Dr Davide Contu, Associate Professor of the School of Management, collaborated with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in a significant multinational research project aligned with the objectives of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

A research paper co-authored by the School of Management Associate Professors, Sayed Abdul Majid Gilani and Professor Rommel Sergio, won the best paper award in the Entrepreneurship Track, at the International Conference on Management, Entrepreneurship and Social Sciences. The research reflects CUD's objective to promote entrepreneurship and business creation, aligned to the UAE’s Sustainability Vision.

Our #5 Ranking for International Students

The multicultural and vibrant university campus is home to more than 120 student nationalities. CUD’s diverse and inclusive environment inspires learners to explore and develop their skills through student clubs, concerts, exhibitions, cultural events and collaborations.

The university regularly hosts guests who are pioneers in their field, enriching both academic and extracurricular activities on campus. An International Women's Day Concert staged by the Faculty of Communication, Arts, and Sciences showcased the Babylon Orchestra from Berlin, Germany, with CUD's Music Lecturer and Pianist, Sanaz Sotoudeh. Guests viewed the MIA Art Collection, featuring an array of curated artwork by female artists from 33 countries. Recently, Mohammad Lari, Cultural Diplomacy Officer of the UAE’s Canadian Embassy, delivered an inspiring lecture about Canadian culture in literature, theatre, visual arts, dance and film.

The university’s state-of-the-art campus enables students and faculty to collaborate in applying technology for the pursuit of innovation. CUD empowers learners through academic advising, and the dedicated Student Success Centre helps students unlock their academic potential. The counselling centre and health hub are designed to support the student’s academic journey, while CUD’s Learning Resource Centre provides an array of educational materials, including a collection of over 3,200,000 intelligence reports; 200,000 e‐books; among other resources. CUD’s Career Services Office guides students throughout their professional growth, preparing for the transition to the workplace and beyond.

Inspiring Minds, Transforming Lives

