At ASCS, we are a close-knit school community that endeavours to instill leadership qualities in our students, one of which is a strong sense of civic duty. Last academic year, our Grade 9 students were able to amass as a cohort 1,107 community service hours with each student on an average accumulating 35 hours. This academic year we are excited to expand upon our High School Community Service programme with the addition of Grade 10. Complementing our service programme is our high school advisory programme where students receive dedicated small-group workshops targeting career and college readiness standards enabling students to not only explore universities, admission criteria, and careers, but also develop their personal portfolio of achievements.

At ASCS, every student is able to participate in extra-curricular activities (ECA) that take place within the school day timetable enabling students to explore an area related to their own interest and passion. ECAs are thoughtfully designed to enable students to collaborate with peers on an outcome during each semester aligned to school-related priorities such as literacy, innovation and national priorities such as sustainability. It is here where we see student-led leadership through clubs such as our Red Crescent Ambassadors who work on various charitable initiatives to engage with elders in the local community and drive charitable campaigns. They have already helped to have two wells built in the school’s name and are currently raising funds to have a mosque built. Our Eco Club worked to achieve the Eco School Bronze Award and they are seeking to achieve the Green Flag award this year.