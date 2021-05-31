Here's our guide to admissions and courses in some of the top universities in the UAE

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus

Fields of specialisation

The campus offers BE, ME, MBA and PhD programmes in Engineering and allied disciplines

Top courses

The university offers various flexibilities and interdisciplinary approach such as minors in Robotics and Automation, Finance, Aeronautics and Data Science. The curriculum is updated regularly to meet the industry demands and therefore electives such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Mechatronics, Nanotechnology are part of the curriculum. Some of the top courses are BE in computer science, mechanical engineering, Biotechnology, ME in Software Systems and MBA.

Admission deadline

BE: July 12

ME/MBA: June 10

PhD: June 1

Tuition fees and scholarships

Merit-based scholarships offers range from 10-75 per cent on first year tuition fees. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered from 2nd year onwards subject to performance.

Tuition Fees

Dh47,000 per year

Contact details

04 2753 711; Bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/

Canadian University Dubai

Top courses on offer

Architecture, Business, Communication, Engineering, Health Sciences, Social Sciences

New Courses

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security, Bachelor of Science in Software Design, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Tuition fees and scholarships

Summer intake: 20 per cent Covid-19 financial relief offer is available.

September intake: 20 per cent Study Scholarship (Undergraduate and Graduate); Academic Excellence Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate); Special Needs Scholarship (Undergraduate) and Special Talent Scholarship (Undergraduate)

Admission deadline

Fall: Classes start on August 29

Contact details

Cud.ac.ae; apply@cud.ac.ae; 04 321 9090

Capital University College

Fields of specialisation

Business, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Tourism & Hospitality, Make-up, Hair Styling, Healthcare, Sports, Sales & Marketing and Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Top courses

BA (Hons) Business (UK), BBA (US), Diploma in Fashion Design (UK), Diploma in Interior Design (UK), Diploma in Make-up (UK), Level 3 Diploma in Business (Foundation) (UK), MBA ( UK, US and Europe) and Doctorate in Business Administration (US)

Admission deadline

Capital follows a rolling admissions process for its students.

Tuition Fee

Its scholarship grants allow up to 50 per cent off on tuition fees for students to access international and quality-driven education right here in the UAE.

Contact details

06 5599489; 052 1055611; Capitalcollege.ae/

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Top courses

Medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy and various other graduate programmes.

New courses

Dual PhD programme in Precision Medicine,

Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD)

Tuition fees and scholarships

Merit-based discounts are available for GMU programmes

Admission deadline

Applications and admission process are currently open. Applications close on August 15.

Contact details

06 743 1333; admissions@gmu.ac.ae; Gmu.ac.ae

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Fields of specialisation

Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Textiles and Design, Business and Leadership Studies, Energy, Geoscience, and Infrastructure

Top courses

Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, Managing Innovation, Cybersecurity, Business Analytics and Consultancy, Civil Engineering and Construction Project Management

Admission deadline

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has a rolling year-round admissions process and some of its courses have two entries a year: January and September. Visit Hw.ac.uk/dubai/study/apply/entry-dates.htm for details.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Details of tuition fees and scholarships are available on the website. The university is also currently running a Dubai Community Award of Dh6,000 for the September 2021 intake.

Contact details

04 872 7000; 04 5717000; Hw.ac.uk/dubai/

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Top courses

BTech (Day and Evening), BBA (Day and Evening), BCom/ BCom with ACCA, BA Humanities, BArch, BA Media and Communication, BSc (Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition), MBA, MTech, MA Media and Communication, MSc (Medical Biotechnology, Molecular Biology & Human Genetics), MAHE Dubai Foundation Programme

New Courses

BSc Design Management, BA Film Studies & TV Production, BSc Animation, MDes Sustainable Design, MSc Nutrition & Dietetics

Tuition fees and scholarships

From Dh24,000 — Dh46,000 per annum; scholarships of up to 50 per cent is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.

Admission deadline

Admissions are open for all programmes and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest.

Contact details

Manipaldubai.com; 04 429 0888; admissions@manipaldubai.com

Middlesex University Dubai (MDX)

Fields of specialisation

MDX offers over 70 foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a range of specialisations, including Psychology, Business, Science and Technology, Media and Law. All undergraduate honours degrees are completed in three years.

Top courses

One-year International Foundation Programme (5 pathways), BA Honours Business Management (7 pathways), BA Honours Accounting and Finance, LLB Honours Law, BSc and MSc in Psychology (various specialisms), MSc Cyber Security and Pen Testing, Middlesex MBA (11 pathways) and MA Education

Admission deadline

Applications are open now and accepted on a rolling basis. Several courses have multiple entry dates in September and January. Apply early to reserve your place.

Tuition fees and scholarships

15 per cent Academic Scholarship for all high school students; 25-50 per cent Academic Excellence Scholarship for undergraduate students; up to 25 per cent Study Grant for postgraduate professional students

Contact details

04 3678100; WhatsApp: 054 444 1260; admissions@mdx.ac.ae; Mdx.ac.ae

Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU)

Fields of specialisation

The university provides system-wise, integrated and updated curriculum as well as training in clinical skills from the first year of study, team-based and case based learning.

Top courses

Bachelor degree: Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing

Master Degree: Master of Science in Nursing, Midwifery and Master of Pharmacy

Admission deadline

Admissions are open for Sept 2021 session and seats are available until August 10

Tuition fees (per semester)

MBBS: Dh55,000; BDS: Dh44,500; B.Pharm: Dh19,000; BSN: Dh16,000; RN-BSN: Dh13,500; MSN & MSM: Dh23,750; M.S Pharmacy programmes Dh23,750

Merit scholarship

MBBS & BDS: 20 per cent scholarship for those who have 95 and above, and 15 per cent scholarship for those who have scored 90 per cent and above in 12th grade for the first year only and for B.Pharm for the first semester only

Contact details

07 2043200 and 050-4875530 (Admissions office); Rakmhsu.ac.ae

RIT Dubai

Fields of specialisation

Engineering, computing, business

Top courses

Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business, Master in Data Analytics.

Admission deadline

RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 and it welcomes all interested students to apply.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Bachelor’s: Dh62,000; Masters: Dh106,000-130,000. Up to 50 per cent scholarships offered. Types of scholarships: academic, extracurricular achievement, athletic, Executive, Corporate, and Global Tigers

Contact details

SP Jain School of Global Management

Fields of specialisation

Marketing, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Data Science

Top courses

Bachelor of Administration (BBA) with specialisation in Finance, Marketing and Entrepreneurship; Bachelor of Data Science; Bachelor of Economics

Admission deadline

June 15

Tuition fees and Scholarships

From $18,000 to $26,000 (annually)

There are various levels of scholarships granted based on a holistic view of the candidate’s profile. These include Merit Scholarships, Diversity and Dean’s list scholarship

Contact details

Medha Singh, Student Recruitment Counselor — UG Programmes, 056 4165193; ug.dubai@spjain.org; Spjain.ae

The University of Manchester – Middle East Centre

Fields of specialisation

Real Estate, Education and Finance

Top courses

Part-time MSc Real Estate, Part-time MSc Financial Management, Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Admission deadline

July 29

Contact details

United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)

Fields of specialisation

Business and Economics, Education, Engineering, Food and Agriculture, Humanities and Social Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science

Top courses

Engineering, Information Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Law

Admission deadline

Fall semester: July

Spring semester: November

Tuition fees and scholarships

Undergraduate: For UAE nationals, tuition fees are not required (federal fund)

For details on fees for non-UAE nationals for the undergraduate courses and non-UAE nationals and UAE nationals for postgraduate, visit the website.

Undergraduate scholarships are available for non- UAE nationals. Postgraduate scholarships, fellowships, and graduate assistantships are also available

Contact details

University of Sharjah

Top courses

Medical degrees: Medicine, dental medicine, health science, pharmacy; Engineering degrees; Computer science degree; Business administration degrees; Law

New courses

Chemical and Water Desalination Engineering; Petroleum Geosciences and Remote Sensing; Early Childhood; Bachelor of Science in Supply chain management

Admission Deadline

Early admission period for undergraduate programme is open for the fall semester until June 16, followed by regular admission period. Regular admission period for graduate programmes is open for the fall semester and will close on June 30.

Tuition Fees and discounts

For tuition fees and discounts on fees, visit the website

Contact details

Sharjah.ac.ae; 06 00522251

Westford University College

Fields of specialisation

MBA in Healthcare Management, Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Sales and Marketing, HR and Organisational Psychology, International Business, Information Technology, Engineering Management, Data Analytics, Business Leadership

DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration

BA (Hons) in Business with International Business

New Courses

BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology, Business Psychology in Human Resource Management, Sports Management, Fashion, Computing, Media Culture and Communication

Scholarships

Up to 80 per cent

Admission deadline

Westford has a rolling intake system. Students can enrol at any point of time.

Contact details