BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus
Fields of specialisation
The campus offers BE, ME, MBA and PhD programmes in Engineering and allied disciplines
Top courses
The university offers various flexibilities and interdisciplinary approach such as minors in Robotics and Automation, Finance, Aeronautics and Data Science. The curriculum is updated regularly to meet the industry demands and therefore electives such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Mechatronics, Nanotechnology are part of the curriculum. Some of the top courses are BE in computer science, mechanical engineering, Biotechnology, ME in Software Systems and MBA.
Admission deadline
BE: July 12
ME/MBA: June 10
PhD: June 1
Tuition fees and scholarships
Merit-based scholarships offers range from 10-75 per cent on first year tuition fees. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered from 2nd year onwards subject to performance.
Tuition Fees
Dh47,000 per year
Contact details
04 2753 711; Bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/
Canadian University Dubai
Top courses on offer
Architecture, Business, Communication, Engineering, Health Sciences, Social Sciences
New Courses
Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security, Bachelor of Science in Software Design, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Tuition fees and scholarships
Summer intake: 20 per cent Covid-19 financial relief offer is available.
September intake: 20 per cent Study Scholarship (Undergraduate and Graduate); Academic Excellence Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate); Special Needs Scholarship (Undergraduate) and Special Talent Scholarship (Undergraduate)
Admission deadline
Fall: Classes start on August 29
Contact details
Cud.ac.ae; apply@cud.ac.ae; 04 321 9090
Capital University College
Fields of specialisation
Business, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Tourism & Hospitality, Make-up, Hair Styling, Healthcare, Sports, Sales & Marketing and Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Top courses
BA (Hons) Business (UK), BBA (US), Diploma in Fashion Design (UK), Diploma in Interior Design (UK), Diploma in Make-up (UK), Level 3 Diploma in Business (Foundation) (UK), MBA ( UK, US and Europe) and Doctorate in Business Administration (US)
Admission deadline
Capital follows a rolling admissions process for its students.
Tuition Fee
Its scholarship grants allow up to 50 per cent off on tuition fees for students to access international and quality-driven education right here in the UAE.
Contact details
06 5599489; 052 1055611; Capitalcollege.ae/
Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Top courses
Medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy and various other graduate programmes.
New courses
Dual PhD programme in Precision Medicine,
Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD)
Tuition fees and scholarships
Merit-based discounts are available for GMU programmes
Admission deadline
Applications and admission process are currently open. Applications close on August 15.
Contact details
06 743 1333; admissions@gmu.ac.ae; Gmu.ac.ae
Heriot-Watt University Dubai
Fields of specialisation
Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Textiles and Design, Business and Leadership Studies, Energy, Geoscience, and Infrastructure
Top courses
Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, Managing Innovation, Cybersecurity, Business Analytics and Consultancy, Civil Engineering and Construction Project Management
Admission deadline
Heriot-Watt University Dubai has a rolling year-round admissions process and some of its courses have two entries a year: January and September. Visit Hw.ac.uk/dubai/study/apply/entry-dates.htm for details.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Details of tuition fees and scholarships are available on the website. The university is also currently running a Dubai Community Award of Dh6,000 for the September 2021 intake.
Contact details
04 872 7000; 04 5717000; Hw.ac.uk/dubai/
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai
Top courses
BTech (Day and Evening), BBA (Day and Evening), BCom/ BCom with ACCA, BA Humanities, BArch, BA Media and Communication, BSc (Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition), MBA, MTech, MA Media and Communication, MSc (Medical Biotechnology, Molecular Biology & Human Genetics), MAHE Dubai Foundation Programme
New Courses
BSc Design Management, BA Film Studies & TV Production, BSc Animation, MDes Sustainable Design, MSc Nutrition & Dietetics
Tuition fees and scholarships
From Dh24,000 — Dh46,000 per annum; scholarships of up to 50 per cent is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.
Admission deadline
Admissions are open for all programmes and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest.
Contact details
Manipaldubai.com; 04 429 0888; admissions@manipaldubai.com
Middlesex University Dubai (MDX)
Fields of specialisation
MDX offers over 70 foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a range of specialisations, including Psychology, Business, Science and Technology, Media and Law. All undergraduate honours degrees are completed in three years.
Top courses
One-year International Foundation Programme (5 pathways), BA Honours Business Management (7 pathways), BA Honours Accounting and Finance, LLB Honours Law, BSc and MSc in Psychology (various specialisms), MSc Cyber Security and Pen Testing, Middlesex MBA (11 pathways) and MA Education
Admission deadline
Applications are open now and accepted on a rolling basis. Several courses have multiple entry dates in September and January. Apply early to reserve your place.
Tuition fees and scholarships
15 per cent Academic Scholarship for all high school students; 25-50 per cent Academic Excellence Scholarship for undergraduate students; up to 25 per cent Study Grant for postgraduate professional students
Contact details
04 3678100; WhatsApp: 054 444 1260; admissions@mdx.ac.ae; Mdx.ac.ae
Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU)
Fields of specialisation
The university provides system-wise, integrated and updated curriculum as well as training in clinical skills from the first year of study, team-based and case based learning.
Top courses
Bachelor degree: Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing
Master Degree: Master of Science in Nursing, Midwifery and Master of Pharmacy
Admission deadline
Admissions are open for Sept 2021 session and seats are available until August 10
Tuition fees (per semester)
MBBS: Dh55,000; BDS: Dh44,500; B.Pharm: Dh19,000; BSN: Dh16,000; RN-BSN: Dh13,500; MSN & MSM: Dh23,750; M.S Pharmacy programmes Dh23,750
Merit scholarship
MBBS & BDS: 20 per cent scholarship for those who have 95 and above, and 15 per cent scholarship for those who have scored 90 per cent and above in 12th grade for the first year only and for B.Pharm for the first semester only
Contact details
07 2043200 and 050-4875530 (Admissions office); Rakmhsu.ac.ae
RIT Dubai
Fields of specialisation
Engineering, computing, business
Top courses
Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business, Master in Data Analytics.
Admission deadline
RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 and it welcomes all interested students to apply.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Bachelor’s: Dh62,000; Masters: Dh106,000-130,000. Up to 50 per cent scholarships offered. Types of scholarships: academic, extracurricular achievement, athletic, Executive, Corporate, and Global Tigers
Contact details
043712000; dubai@rit.edu/; rit.edu/dubai
SP Jain School of Global Management
Fields of specialisation
Marketing, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Data Science
Top courses
Bachelor of Administration (BBA) with specialisation in Finance, Marketing and Entrepreneurship; Bachelor of Data Science; Bachelor of Economics
Admission deadline
June 15
Tuition fees and Scholarships
From $18,000 to $26,000 (annually)
There are various levels of scholarships granted based on a holistic view of the candidate’s profile. These include Merit Scholarships, Diversity and Dean’s list scholarship
Contact details
Medha Singh, Student Recruitment Counselor — UG Programmes, 056 4165193; ug.dubai@spjain.org; Spjain.ae
The University of Manchester – Middle East Centre
Fields of specialisation
Real Estate, Education and Finance
Top courses
Part-time MSc Real Estate, Part-time MSc Financial Management, Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice
Admission deadline
July 29
Contact details
04 4468664; Manchester.ac.ae
United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)
Fields of specialisation
Business and Economics, Education, Engineering, Food and Agriculture, Humanities and Social Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science
Top courses
Engineering, Information Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Law
Admission deadline
Fall semester: July
Spring semester: November
Tuition fees and scholarships
Undergraduate: For UAE nationals, tuition fees are not required (federal fund)
For details on fees for non-UAE nationals for the undergraduate courses and non-UAE nationals and UAE nationals for postgraduate, visit the website.
Undergraduate scholarships are available for non- UAE nationals. Postgraduate scholarships, fellowships, and graduate assistantships are also available
Contact details
800-8238 (Toll free); Uaeu.ac.ae
University of Sharjah
Top courses
Medical degrees: Medicine, dental medicine, health science, pharmacy; Engineering degrees; Computer science degree; Business administration degrees; Law
New courses
Chemical and Water Desalination Engineering; Petroleum Geosciences and Remote Sensing; Early Childhood; Bachelor of Science in Supply chain management
Admission Deadline
Early admission period for undergraduate programme is open for the fall semester until June 16, followed by regular admission period. Regular admission period for graduate programmes is open for the fall semester and will close on June 30.
Tuition Fees and discounts
For tuition fees and discounts on fees, visit the website
Contact details
Sharjah.ac.ae; 06 00522251
Westford University College
Fields of specialisation
MBA in Healthcare Management, Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Sales and Marketing, HR and Organisational Psychology, International Business, Information Technology, Engineering Management, Data Analytics, Business Leadership
DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration
BA (Hons) in Business with International Business
New Courses
BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology, Business Psychology in Human Resource Management, Sports Management, Fashion, Computing, Media Culture and Communication
Scholarships
Up to 80 per cent
Admission deadline
Westford has a rolling intake system. Students can enrol at any point of time.
Contact details
Mywestford.com; 055 2272114, 052 7027155; info@westford.org.uk