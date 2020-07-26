Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is preparing to make the much-anticipated move to its brand-new campus in Al Ain. The University is putting the final touches to the new campus, which is now more than 90% complete. It is located in Al Ain’s Asharej district and meets One-Pearl Estidama requirements for design and operational sustainability. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is preparing to move to its new campus in Al Ain in September this year.

The University is putting the final touches to the new campus, which is now more than 90% complete. It is located in Al Ain’s Asharej district and meets One-Pearl Estidama requirements for design and operational sustainability.

The old campus has been permanently closed, with students in Al Ain being advised to take advantage of ADU’s academic services provided via digital platforms in the interim.

Educational landscape

Dr Hamad Odhabi, Director of ADU’s Al Ain campus, commented: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that we are now in the final stages of preparing our new campus in Al Ain. As of September, we look forward to opening the campus and providing students with an enriching and fruitful academic experience. The new campus combines academia and culture in its design and will contribute to the UAE’s rich educational landscape. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the Al Ain campus will serve as an integral part of ADU’s mission to enhance the lives of students, helping them attain their academic goals, and prepare them for the workforce by developing their practical and professional skill sets.”

5000 student capacity

The new building will accommodate 2,500 students in the first stage and 5,000 students after the completion of the second stage. The campus will span an area of 28,000 square meters initially, expanding to an area of 54,000 square meters once completed, which is equivalent to approximately eight football fields. The campus will house more than 70 classrooms and a laboratory that adopts modern educational methods, as well as open spaces to facilitate collaboration among students. Additionally, the University will include a total of 137 offices for faculty and administrative staff.

Facilities