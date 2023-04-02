Dubai: The Dubai Police Hemaya International Centre has extended the deadline to accept submissions for the Hemaya Clip Award in its second edition, Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Director of centre, told Gulf News

The deadline, which was earlier set for March 31, has now been extended to April 30.

In its first edition of the award, participants from more than 50 nationalities gave in their submissions. Around 1,040 applications were received, out of which 70 were shortlisted and 13 winners announced.

This year’s deadline extension follows requests by colleges and students who sought more time to work on their submissions.

Dubai Police has launched the second edition of the Hemaya Clip Contest in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The award for the Best Awareness Video of Photography in the Security Field, also known as Hemaya Clip, targets students of universities, institutes and colleges inside the UAE. It is open to students of all nationalities, and also Emirati students who are on scholarships abroad.

The Hemaya Clip, which carries a Dh100,000 cash award, aims to embrace creative ways to address security challenges, foresee a secure future through the eyes of the youth, enhance communication channels with university students, allowing them to highlight their ideas.

In this edition, a new segment has been added where photographers may include a group of images of not less than five and not more than 10 to tell a complete story and communicate a specific message through a sequence of events.

Colonel Al Khayat said: “In the contest’s first edition, we honoured the makers of the best awareness videos. However, in this edition, we open the competition to participants to submit either an awareness video or photographs in the security field. We will choose the most outstanding ones among them. Submissions can be made until 12am on April 30 UAE time through the HIPA official website.”

Categories

The contest focuses on three categories: Cybersecurity, digital content and drug prevention.

“We are looking for media content in the first category that raises public awareness on the hazards of fraud in the digital world and educates people to protect themselves as users in social media channels. The videos or photographs may also raise awareness on ways to create a safe digital environment to reduce extraneous habits to preserve ethical principles and values on social media platforms,” the official said.

“Lastly, participants may choose to target families and the community and raise their awareness on the roles they can play to prevent drug addiction or support those who have recovered,” Col Al Khayat added.

Rules

Participating students may either produce a short innovative video of no more than 60 seconds with Arabic subtitles (to/from) English uploaded in MP4 format, with a quality of no less than 1080HD, to address various security and police issues; or submit a portfolio of a group of photos of not less than five and not more than 10 to tell a complete story and communicate a specific message through a series of events, while bearing in mind not use the same photos.

He also mentioned that the photos are to be excluded from the competition if they represent or contain any inappropriate and/or offensive content, including nudity, violence or any other content deemed inconsistent with public morals and the religious and cultural customs and traditions of the UAE.