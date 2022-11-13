Dubai: The Dubai Women’s Establishment (DWE) has organised the first gathering of the second batch of mentees for the Young Emirati Women for Success! (YES!) Mentorship Programme, which aims to enhance the professional and leadership skills of Emirati women and increase their participation in socio-economic development.
The meeting was held under the patronage of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court,in the presence of the ambassadors of the Nordic countries in the UAE: Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden, Marriane Nissilä, Ambassador of Finland, Anders Bjørn Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark, Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway, and Shamsa Saleh, CEO of DWE.
Twenty mentees from the government, private and semi-governmental sectors, in addition to 20 professionals from Nordic countries also attended the meeting. They will provide guidance and counselling for female employees throughout the year-long programme.
Shamsa Saleh said: “There are many future possibilities that allow us to provide more opportunities in various disciplines and sectors while optimally investing in abilities, for more women to join the labour market; allowing us to encourage a new generation of women leaders.”
She said: “Through the programme, we seek to exchange experiences and knowledge with the Nordic countries based on a common vision that supports women in various fields and at all levels, in line with DWE’s keenness to achieve the maximum benefit for its affiliates by providing them with the necessary expertise to build and acquire personal and professional skills that will contribute to preparing them for the future and to benefit the institutions they belong to by enhancing the capabilities of their human resources.”