Pig organ transplants: A timeline of recent US milestones

In just a few years, a handful of surgeries in US hospitals have brought animal-to-human transplants, or xenotransplantation, out of the realm of science fiction.

These procedures show that genetically modified pig organs could one day serve as viable replacements for human organs in patients. Here's a timeline of the key milestones in these preclinical trials.



September 2021: First pig kidney transplant



After years of research in primates, NYU Langone Hospital in New York performed the first transplantation of a genetically modified pig kidney into a human.

The kidney wasn't fully transplanted but was instead connected to the blood vessels of a brain-dead patient.



January 2022: First heart xenotransplant



On January 7, 2022, David Bennett became the first human to receive a genetically modified pig heart, transplanted by surgeons at the University of Maryland.

The pig's genome, developed by the company Revivicor, included ten modifications to improve compatibility and prevent rejection by the human body. The heart "performed very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection."

Bennett died two months later. The pig heart was later revealed to be carrying a porcine virus, which some researchers say may have contributed to the experiment failing, the MIT Technology Review reported.

Ahead of the transplantation, Bennett, who had been bed-ridden and on an emergency life support machine, was deemed ineligible for a human transplant - a decision that is often taken when the recipient has very poor underlying health.



March 2024: First kidney transplant in a living patient



For the first time, a genetically modified pig kidney - developed by the company eGenesis - was transplanted into a living patient at a Boston hospital.

The patient, Richard Slayman, was suffering from end-stage kidney disease and had already received a human kidney transplant in 2018.

He died two months after the pig kidney procedure, but Massachusetts General Hospital stated it "had no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant."



April and November 2024: Kidney transplants



In April 2024, NYU Langone Hospital successfully completed its second pig kidney transplant in a critically ill patient, Lisa Pisano.

"The organ functioned well for the first month," but repeated drops in blood pressure forced the surgeons "to remove it after 47 days," the hospital reported. Pisano died six weeks later.

On November 25, 2024, a third living patient, Towana Looney, received a pig kidney. In better health than previous recipients, Looney is expected to return to her native Alabama in three months.

