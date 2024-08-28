Dubai: Wrapping up its biggest season ever on September 1, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has shared the line-up for events and promotions for its last week.

Following 65 days of non-stop summer celebrations, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has prepared a grand finale including new surprises, concerts, comedy acts, indoor fitness options, gourmet gastronomy, shopping offers, raffle and mega prize draws, and much more.

Dinning

This week is the final opportunity to embark on gourmet gastronomy adventures at great value with the incredibly popular Summer Restaurant Week. Tables are filling up fast at more than 60 of Dubai’s top dining destinations and renowned restaurants that have unveiled specially-curated, limited-edition menus featuring signature dishes at astonishingly affordable prices. Participating venues are offering two-course lunch menus for Dh95, three-course dinner meals at Dh150, and select breakfast menus for just Dh69.

Shopping

The final leg of DSS brings the curtain down on 10 weeks of the DSS Sales Season that has been offering thousands of exclusive savings on big-name brands this summer. Marking an epic conclusion to the limited-time discounts, the eagerly awaited DSS Final Sale is supercharging the city with further reductions of up to 90 per cent off at over 550 brands across more than 2,500 outlets. Plus, savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with incredible Back to School deals at leading stores.

Special offer

The exclusive DSS Entertainer is still up for grabs for just this week, with over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers valid for three months from the date of activation. deals can be unlocked across a superb selection of dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, and fitness experiences across Dubai. Friends and families can enjoy top offers on fun activities, excursions and dining. Priced at Dh195, the DSS Entertainer is redeemable every day of the week. Users can share these exclusive voucher offers with up to three friends.