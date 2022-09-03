Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Research and Development (R&D) Centre has registered its sixth patent for a user-friendly robotic carrier to transport solar photovoltaic panels easily and gently, and to lift them smoothly from any surface.

The robotic carrier can also transport glass panels or any sensitive materials that demand close care. The carrier is self-balancing and has a 90-degree wheel locking hinge mechanism that allows the wheel to move along the transported product, thus minimising human interference.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA managing director and CEO, expressed his pride towards this new achievement, which he said has added “to DEWA’s track record of success”.

Al Tayer stressed that the patents registered by the R&D Centre highlight the importance of the centre’s role in developing the talents and capabilities of Emirati researchers, and enriching the scientific community in Dubai, the UAE and the world.

“This makes the R&D Centre a global platform for launching promising technologies. The centre promotes DEWA’s leading position at the forefront of utilities worldwide and supports its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” he said.

DEWA's R&D Centre at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park now has six patents to its credit Image Credit: Supplied

Creativity and innovation

Al Tayer said: “To achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are keen to provide an environment that promotes creativity and innovation to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. This is in line with the UAE Innovation Strategy, which aims to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world.”

He continued: “The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park contributes to advancing innovation in the various fields of production and operation that DEWA needs. It supports its efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the energy sector when producing electricity from solar and clean energy.”

Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of business development and excellence at DEWA, said the new patent raises the number of patents registered by the centre so far to six patents. He noted that new patents are underway.

The Centre has also published 103 research papers in international scientific conferences and international peer-reviewed journals. The R&D Centre has 44 researchers, including 28 PhD and MA holders.

WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

On Saturday, DEWA announced that the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by DEWA, will take place from September 27 to 29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

File photo of a previous edition of WETEX in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Those interested can register on Wetex website to visit the exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions.