Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command has launched two smart robots at the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Services Centre to employ artificial intelligence in the service of customers.
Brigadier General Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said that the launch of two smart robots at the service centre come as part of the leadership’s efforts to enhance artificial intelligence in serving customers better.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said the first robot is a talking robot that receives customers and welcomes them at the entrance to the centre. It also answers inquiries in Arabic and English and provides information on a range of services provided by the centre.
Customers can choose the service they want for enquiries or other requirements like opening a traffic file.
Another robot has also been provided with the task of taking the customer to a service counter according to the type of service. This is optional and customers must enter the counter number into the robot tablet to be taken there.
Col Al Nuaimi said Ajman Police provides all services through its website and smart application.