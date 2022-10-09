Dubai: The General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners, successfully secured 29,110,609 passengers travelling and transiting through Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2021. ُThe department also secured 2,524,918 tonnes of air cargo over the same period.

These numbers were revealed during the annual inspection of the General Department of Airports Security, which was recently carried out by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lt Gen Al Marri reaffirmed that the General Department of Airports Security is among the leading departments of Dubai Police in terms of security performance. “The Department operates with high work standards and possesses the adequate capabilities, techniques, competencies, and expertise,” he said.

Lt Gen Al Marri added that Dubai Police’s role in providing innovative, effective, efficient and timely security services at Dubai Airport terminals is “inevitable” as Dubai has always positioned itself as the world’s number one hub for international passengers and retained that recognition.

Perfect score

During the inspection visit, the Commander-in-Chief reviewed the department’s achievements and initiatives in 2021. The department maintained a perfect score of 100 per cent in meeting the national and international standards for airport security. These include the Aviation Security Manual and Annex 17 issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Civil Aviation Security Programme of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Airport Security Programme issued by the Dubai Airports Company.

Lt Gen Al Marri was also briefed on the General Department of Airports Security initiatives in developing work systems, including the ‘Smart Employees Portals’ initiative, of which 35 per cent has been completed, and the ‘Virtual Platform for Strategic Table Exercises’ and the ‘Marshaler’ initiatives, which 80 per cent of each has been completed.

KPIs

He also reviewed the department’s KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and the most prominent statistics of its sub-departments, where all security departments of Terminals 1, 2, and 3, Al Maktoum Airport Security Department, Cargo Security Department, Guards Department, and the Security Audit Department achieved 100 per cent in closing cases of non-compliance with internal and external security audit reports.

The Security Control Department also achieved 100 per cent in work efficiency of security services across Dubai airports. Meanwhile, the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, accredited by ICAO as the Middle East regional training centre, achieved 92 per cent in the unique trained employees KPI when the target was 54 per cent. In addition, the Administrative Affairs Department earned a happiness rating of 98.1 per cent in the employees’ satisfaction index in the Dubai Government’s employee happiness survey.

Awards

Lt Gen Al Marri also reviewed the awards won by the department in 2021, including the Commander-in-Chief Award for the best general departments in the elite category, the Commander-in-Chief Award in the best police experience category with ‘XOVIS’ programme, the Commander-in-Chief’s Medal for the Best Supervisory Officer, the Commander-in-Chief’s Medal for the Best Non-Commissioned Officer in the Field, the Commander-in-Chief’s Medal for the Best Non-Commissioned Officer in the Administrative Field.