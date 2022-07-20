Dubai: The Dubai International has launched a new customer contact centre that will provide an ‘always-on’ access to the airport’s customer service professionals.
The contact centre ‘blends live and technology-enabled services’ for travellers to access support via phone, email, live chat, social media on '@DXB' and '@DubaiAirports' platforms, as well as WhatsApp for business, which is coming soon, said Dubai Airports in a statement.
Dubai Airports began testing the new integrated DXB service earlier this year to ensure seamless operations and guest support. The contact centre includes 24x7 bilingual support as well as updated and consistent information across all channels, including automated flight status check without having to speak to an agent.
When needed, automated routing is available to key DXB partners. including Emirates, dnata, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs and the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).
DXB is at the top
Dubai Airports is partnering with Paris-based Teleperformance on the initiative. With 29.1 million passengers in annual traffic in 2021, DXB retained its rank as the world’s number one international airport for the eighth consecutive year. DXB is also ranked in the Top 10 for international cargo volumes.
“The new DXB contact centre exemplifies how Dubai Airports is making significant enhancements to the guest experience at every customer touchpoint,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. “It is our commitment to deliver a best-in-class guest experience with every conversation while creating a safe, smooth, fast, and enjoyable journey.
“Our customers can now enjoy timely and efficient support across all contact centre channels in real time and on their channel of choice.”