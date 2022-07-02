Dubai: Promoting traffic rules and safety, Al Raffa Police Station has recently organised an awareness campaign targeting bicyclists and e-scooter riders in their jurisdiction area in Dubai.
The aim was to educate riders about traffic rules and safety instructions as well as to ensure their safety and the safety of others and reduce fatalities.
The awareness-raising campaign was carried out under the directions of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and followed up by the Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
Important safety reminders
Col. Mohammad Ahmed Ashkanani, acting director of Al Raffa Police Station, explained the campaign aims to familiarise bicyclists and e-scooter riders with traffic laws and regulations.
He stressed that bicyclists and e-scooter riders must adhere to the following conditions of safety and security while driving: Wearing a proper helmet, especially when biking near highways, in addition to wearing a reflective jacket, and installing a bright white front and red rear lights reflectors.
“Bicyclists and e-scooter must be parked at designated places and not be left in places that trigger traffic bottlenecks. Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users,” he underlined
Lt. Humaid Al-Shemmri, head of the Traffic Registration Department, added the importance of maintaining distance between other vehicles and pedestrians and refraining from holding or carrying any heavyweights that may affect the balance of the e-scooter and bicycle.