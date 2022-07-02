1 of 10
KATAISI GEORGIA | Price: Dh1,099 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Three nights, four days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage allowance), travel insurance, airport transfers, all taxes.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN | Price: Dh1,199 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Three nights, four days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage), travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN | Price: Dh1,399 Duration: Three nights, four days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage), travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
TIRANA, ALBANIA | Price: Dh1,599 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Five nights, six days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage), travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
ATHENS AND SANTORINI, GREECE | Price: Dh3,999 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Five nights, six days Deal: Includes, hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage), travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
TSAKHADZOR AND YEREVA, ARMENIA (mountain experience) | Price: Dh1,499 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Four nights, five days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation and spa, flights (20kg checked-in luggage), travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
GABALA AND BAKU, AZERBAIJAN | Price: Dh2,999 Duration: Four nights, five days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation, flights, travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA | Price: Dh4,299 Duration: Four nights, five days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation, flights, travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
BANGKOK, THAILAND | Price: Dh4,299 Duration: Four nights, five days. Inclusions: Hotel accommodation, flights, travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes.
BELGRADE AND ZLATIBOR, SERBIA | Price: Dh4,799 per person on twin-sharing basis. Duration: Four nights, five days Inclusions: Hotel accommodation, flights, travel insurance, airport transfers and all taxes. Source: All holiday packages are from Holiday Factory and AFC Holidays. Extra optional tours available for all packages. All prices are subject to change.
