Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Saturday continued its operations to sterilise 129 of its sites and buildings and 23 public areas in the emirate, in cooperation with its strategic partners, as part of the ongoing national sterilisation programme.

Aimed at disinfecting public facilities and areas, the sterilisation operations feature advanced devices and technologies in accordance with international best practices.

The Dubai Municipality campaign is being conducted within the framework of preventive efforts aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all members of society.

The programme, which started on Thursday, forms part of efforts undertaken by institutions and bodies in the country to ensure the highest levels of protection and prevention in the community.

Dubai Municipality is using drones in conducting the procedures, which enhance the speed and efficiency of the sterilisation operations.

Specialised teams have deployed advanced vehicles and equipment for spraying and disinfection, including spraying devices on vehicles that compress disinfection fluid into small particles, portable sprays that operate with hydraulic retail power, and spray and fumigation machines.