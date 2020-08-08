View of d3 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai is laying the foundation for the inaugural d3 Architecture Festival, which will take place from November 11 to 13.

Organised by Dubai Design District (d3), in partnership with the Royal Institute of British Architects Gulf Chapter (RIBA Gulf Chapter), the move aims to establish the emirate’s first platform to showcase regional architecture, urbanism and sustainable development.

The event will be held on the sidelines of Dubai Design Week and will be curated by Juan Roldan, Associate Professor in the College of Architecture, Art & Design at the American University of Sharjah under the theme ‘Identity, Context and Placemaking in the Gulf’.

Landmark projects

Showcasing landmark regional architectural projects, the event will host a series of talks to steer the Middle East towards a more sustainable future, and invite designers, architects and the general public to participate in daily charrettes.

“Dubai has long been known as an architectural playground and the emirate’s limitless ambition has found expression in its ever-evolving skyline. As we carry on the process of rebuilding in the post COVID-19 world, our relationship with the built and natural world has never been more important,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3, in a statement.

“...While offering a platform for critical reflection on social, cultural and economic issues, it will also provide opportunities for new talent and bring the design community together to champion Dubai and the UAE as a hub for knowledge, creativity and innovation,” she added.