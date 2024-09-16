Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) launching the ‘Invest in the Emirates’ campaign, featuring British actor, rapper, and humanitarian Idris Elba.

The campaign invites the world’s top innovators, talents, and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities within the country’s dynamic business landscape.

“You are not crazy,” said Elba in the video. “The world is changing, but you have a dream. A dream that people tell you is a waste of time. A dream that is impossible,” he said in a minute-long clip.

The campaign takes place in major cities like Cannes, Munich, Paris, London, Zurich, Geneva, and New York.

The Elba-fronted video invites entrepreneurs and business leaders to bring their ideas to the UAE, where they can become reality and reach global markets.

“So here is a truth: there is a different path,” Elba adds. “A reality where dreams are not just chased, but exceeded. A place where we were told it was impossible until we made it possible. A place where you can imagine your future and create it. Bring your impossible to the Emirates,” he says.

What is Invest in the Emirates?

“The Invest UAE offers a comprehensive resource for investors,” reported state news agency WAM. The campaign emphasises UAE’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, which includes funding, regulatory frameworks, and government backing.

With a tax-free environment, extensive global trade and logistics networks, and a proactive approach to enabling business success, the UAE has become a launchpad for thousands of ventures aiming for international success.

The campaign highlights the UAE’s commitment to fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship thrive, making it an unparalleled destination for global investors.

Elba is an award-winning actor whose credits include American Gangster, Luther, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He was one of the speakers at the World Government Summit last year, and earlier this year, Elba’s investment company, the Akuna Group, teamed up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to promote entrepreneurship, partnerships, and investments across Africa.