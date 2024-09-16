A popular quote by American author Mira Grant reads, “There is nothing truer in this world than the love of a good dog.” And a dog from Tunja, Colombia, proved to be the perfect example in a viral video.

The video posted on X by user marti.wis on 10 September, the dog named Tono was seen chasing an ambulance right before it was stopped by the crew, who then let Tono in the vehicle before rushing to the hospital.

According to a Swedish daily newspaper, Daegens Nyheter, Tono’s owner Alejandro had fallen seriously ill, which required him to be rushed to a hospital quickly.

Local reports also mentioned that while Alejandro was being transported in the ambulance, the crew had forgotten to close the front door of the house, leading to Tono making his way out and sprinting behind the vehicle.

The ambulance crew were taking Alejandro to the hospital in Tunja from Villa de Leyva, which is nearly 40 kilometres away. It was during this journey when a motorist noticed Tono running after the ambulance.

The motorcyclist, who also uploaded the video to social media, alerted and signalled the ambulance crew to stop and let Tono in the vehicle. He said, Tono had sprinted for nearly 20 blocks before he was let into the ambulance, to be closer to his owner, Alejandro.

While updates regarding Alejandro and Tono aren’t known, the video sure did tug at netizens heartstrings online. The video, which was reposted and shared by other accounts on X, had netizens praising the driver and showering their love on Tono.

