Dubai: A Spicejet flight from Dubai to the Indian city of Kochi, Kerala had to make an emergency landing at Muscat airport in the early hours of Wednesday. According to a Spicejet spokesperson, flight SG 18, which was on a non-stop route to Kochi experienced some technical issues, so the pilot took the decision to abort the onward journey and made an emergency landing in the Omani capital. According to passengers smoke was detected oboard. The flight was full and all passengers were managed by a Spice Jet team who provided rest and meals. At the time of the report, the spokesperson said another flight from Muscat to Kochi was being arranged and it would take off on Wednesay afternoon. No details about the origin of the technical issue were avaiable but a technical team was investigating the incident, a spokesperson said.