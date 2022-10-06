Dubai: The total number of legal consultants registered with the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department until the end of August of this year has reached 2,769, covering 78 different nationalities, the department has revealed.
The number of registered legal consultants from non-Arab nationalities is 1,583. The United Kingdom’s share alone stands at 47 per cent, followed by India (9.5 per cent), Australia (6.8 per cent), US (5.6 per cent) and Canada and France (4 per cent). The rest come from countries like Germany, Russia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Italy, South Korea and Spain.
Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, stated that the legal professional sector enhances the economic climate in the emirate, and provides an attractive investment environment with diverse expertise and people from different backgrounds and nationalities.
The measures taken by the department to facilitate registration and licensing requirements have added an impetus to the professional legal sector, especially by attracting 72 new international firms licensed by the department. These firms have found a favorable environment for practising law in Dubai.
Dr. Juma Obaid AlFalasi, Director of the Advocates and Legal Consultants Affairs Directorate, pointed out that the department works with clear plans and objectives to attract the best international firms.