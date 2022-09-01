The Idea

The Creative Innovation Challenge is a global competition that aims to attract the best regional and international start-ups in the cultural and creative industries to develop ideas to help preserve Emirati heritage using contemporary technologies. The aim is to deliver an interactive experience that users can engage with, contributing to the transfer of experiences and the exchange of knowledge.

Awards and Benefits

A specialised team from Dubai World Trade Centre will select 20 participants, and, after participation is closed, the top 10 participants will be shortlisted and given the opportunity to present their innovative ideas in the field of heritage preservation as part of the Creative Economy space under North Star Dubai. A jury of experts will then evaluate the submissions and select three of them to win cash prizes of US$5,000, US$3,000 and US$1,000. In addition, the 10 nominees will have a chance to be shortlisted to participate in the GITEX Supernova Challenge in the Best Creative Economy category and win a $10,000 prize.

Rich Emirati heritage

Hala Badri Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said: “As the government entity entrusted with the cultural and creative sector in Dubai, we are keen to find innovative ways to document, preserve and celebrate the components of our rich Emirati heritage. This is all the more important as access to cultural heritage is essential for the development of societies and granting a sense of identity and continuity. It also consolidates cultural diversity and human creativity, as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) advocates. We aim to celebrate our tangible and intangible cultural heritage while also seeking to identify contemporary ways to present our culture, perpetuate it across generations, and celebrate it internationally.”

Details about the challenge

The submitted solutions must be innovative, attractive, scalable, affordable, reliable and easy to use, taking into account the needs of People of Determination, language barriers, etc. The solutions should also be sustainable, durable, effective, sensitive to the location and context of their uses, and contribute to the safeguarding of cultural heritage.

Some of the recommended topics could include

A 3D experience within a historical neighbourhood that reflects traditional architecture.

Digital tools capable of storing specific craft skills to help revive, preserve and interactively pass them on to future generations.

Technologies that can assist with the research, documentation and dissemination of cultural heritage for the present and the future.