Pregnant woman, groom, two kids and their mothers among passengers killed in plane crash

Dubai: A pregnant woman, a groom, who was flying for his wedding and two kids and their mothers are among the 16 passengers who lost their lives when their COVID-19 repatriation flight from the UAE crashed in the South Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

Eighteen people including pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar died after Air India Express flight IX 1344, a special repatriation flight from Dubai under India’s Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off and overshot the tabletop runway at the Calicut International Airport in Malappuram district.

The flight carrying 184 passengers and six crew members nosedived into a valley and broke into two pieces around 7.40pm.

The list of the 16 passengers who died in the crash announced by the Malappuram district K. Gopalakrishnan collector on Saturday morning included five children.

Twenty-five-year-old victim Manal Ahmed, from Nadapuram in Kozhikode, had stated that she was pregnant when he registered her details for repatriation with the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

“I am pregnant and want to leave the country immediately. Also my visa is about to expire soon. Please help me to get a flight ticket ASAP,” the young woman had written to the mission while seeking repatriation.

The first name in the list read out by the collector was that of Muhammed Riyas V. P, from Palakkad district.

Riyas had registered himself as a 24-year-old worker hailing from Chalavara.

According to the information he provided to the mission, the youth was flying home for “marriage function which I planned before one year.” When was his marriage due is not immediately clear.

Mothers and kids die

One-year-old Azam Mohammad Chembayi, is believed to be the youngest victim of the crash. The child was travelling with his mother Shahira Banu, 29 who also died in the crash.

The woman and her infant were travelling with her two other children eight-year-old Lahan Mohammad Chembayi and four-year-old Mariyam Binth Muhammed.

Though their home address was given as Nishi Maznhil, Ezhuthachan Kandi Paramb in Merikkunnu area of Kozhikode district, did not cite any compelling reason for travelling and just mentioned “other” in that column.

Another mother and child who died are Remya Muraleedharan, 32 and her five-year-old daughter Shivathmika Muraleedharan Remya.

The mother and daughter were travelling with 10-year-old Peedikakandiyil Yadhudev.

All of them had given their house address as Peedikakkandiyil House in Kakkattil area of Kozhikode. It is not immediately clear if Yadhudev is Remya’s son.

Other kids who perished

Two-year-old Sheza Fathima, who perished in the crash is believed to have been flying with her mother Shahad Banu, 26, and five-year-old brother Mohammad Shaheem.

All three of them were stranded visitors who gave their home address as Keezheduthil House in Kallingal area of Tirur in Malappuram district.

Another young victim is two-year-old Ayisha Dua. She was travelling with her mother Sumayya Thasneem. The 27-year-old woman from Mannarkkad in Palakkad had stated that she was on visit with her infant.

Other stranded visitors among victims

Crash victim Saheer Sayed, 38, from Tirur in Malappuram was a tourist whose visa expired.

Lailabi K. V, 51, was another stranded visitor. “I am here in Dubai on visiting visa with diabetes medical condition. As my medicine is over, I need to consult doctor back home and get the refill of medicine,” she wrote to the mission.

Another victim who was flying after her visa expired was Santha Marakkatt, 59, from Tirur in Malappuram district. “I wish to travel to India by June,” she had written to the mission.

Janaky Kunnoth, 55, from Naduvannur in Kozhikode was also flying as her visit visa had expired.

Parents die, kids survive

As reported by Gulf News on Friday, Sharafudheen, 35, who was flying with his wife Ameena Sherin, 23 and two-year-old daughter Fathima Izza, one of the first victims to be identified.

Though Sharafudheen perished in the crash, his wife and child, who had come over for a visit, survived with injuries.

Zenobia Puthiyapanthakalakam, 40 who died in the crash, was travelling with Azam Ali, 15 and five-year-old Ahmed Ali who are believed to her children.

The woman hailing from South Beach Road in Kozhikode had not cited any compelling reason for travelling.

Lost job, salary cut

Victim Sudeer Variyath, 45, from Valancheri in Malappuram was a worker who sought repatriation after losing his job.

Another elderly victim is Cherikka Parambil Rajeevan, 61, from Balussery in Kozhikode.

He had mentioned that he was flying home due to medical emergency. “Not feeling well. Salary cut. Want to meet family,” he added.

The Malappuram district collector said 149 injured passengers were admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Of these 22 are in a critical condition, he told Indian media on Saturday morning.

