Visitors walk past an artist in a container during the "Please Don't Touch" performance in Litschau, Lower Austria.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors and artists are reflected in the glass of the container.
Image Credit: AFP
The artists will live 24/7 inside the boxes and can be observed around the clock.
Image Credit: AFP
An artist performs behind the glass wall of a container.
Image Credit: AFP
An artist has her breakfast in a container.
Image Credit: AFP
Zeno Stanek, founder of the Hin & Weg theater festival, sits between containers during the "Please Don't Touch" performance in Litschau, Lower Austria.
Image Credit: AFP
An artist performs behind the glass wall of a container.
Image Credit: AFP
An artist reads on her bed in a container.
Image Credit: AFP
The project is planned and staged by the young theater group "kollekTief"
Image Credit: AFP
An artist shaves behind the glass wall of a container.
Image Credit: AFP
Artists are seen in the containers during the "Please Don't Touch" performance in Litschau, Lower Austria.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors bring drinks to an artist behind the glass wall of a container.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors watch an artist doing yoga in a container.
Image Credit: AFP
An artist, with a protective cover, is escoted outside a container to get a shower.
Image Credit: AFP