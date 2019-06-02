Founder of Aster DM Healthcare among first Indian investors to get long-term visa

Dr Azad Moopen Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, along with his wife Naseera Azad, became one of the first Indians residing in the UAE to be awarded the 10-year visa by UAE authorities.

Following the UAE government’s announcement to award long-term residency visas to entrepreneurs, investors and professionals, a few business leaders have been granted the visa.

Vasu Shroff, chairman, Regal Group of Companies, and Khushi Khatwani, managing director, Khushi Group of companies and Al Nisr Cinema Film, and Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman Danube Group, are among the first Indian investors who received the long-term visa.

The move is in alignment with the government’s vision to further encourage business growth and direct investments into the country, while at the same time attracting and retaining the best talents in the UAE.

“It is a privilege to receive the long-term visa as an acknowledgement of our efforts in the business front in UAE focusing on the healthcare sector of the country,” said Dr Moopen.

“This gesture reinforces our commitment to the UAE with more projects under Aster and Medcare. We thank His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the government of the UAE for this visionary initiative and assure that we will be living up to His Highness’ expectation,” he added.

Starting from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged as a leading integrated healthcare provider network with 24 hospitals, 116 clinics and 219 pharmacies, under the leadership of Dr Moopen. A major part of the healthcare business is in the UAE.