1. Dh800 fine, four black points for distracted driving in Abu Dhabi

Police release video showing an accident due to distracted driving

Read more ➜

2. Mother selflessly gives newborn to sister who has been struggling to conceive for years

‘Aya is miracle for all of us. Maimouna decided to give her new baby to our sister Nidaa’

Read more ➜

3. At least 288 dead, 850 injured in three-train collision in India

With rescuers pulling wounded out of wreckage, fears mount toll could still rise

Read more ➜

4. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs

Read more ➜

5. On job loss insurance, 12-month validity is a must

Any job loss claims submitted by ILOE policyholders until early 2024 will be rejected

Read more ➜