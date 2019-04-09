This Ramadan, which starts in the first week of May, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund, together with Tarahum Charity Foundation, will distribute ‘Meer Ramadan’ (essential foodstuff and commodities regularly needed during Ramadan) to families in need across the UAE

Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager, Operational Governance, Emirates Islamic, said: “At Emirates Islamic, we firmly believe that providing access to basic human needs such as food, shelter, health and education improves the economic and social well-being of individuals and society as a whole. As a bank that is committed to serving the community in which it operates, it is our privilege to be given this noble opportunity once again this year to lend our support to underprivileged families through Tarahum Foundation, with whom we have been successfully cooperating for a long period of time.”