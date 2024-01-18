Abu Dhabi: Leaving your car engine on during a grocery run, or while fueling up, is an invitation for trouble or a fine, police here warned.
You could be slapped with a Dh500 penalty, too.
On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of leaving your car engine running while shopping at a grocery, filling up at a petrol pump, taking cash from an automated teller machine (ATMs)—or even going out to pray.
Vulnerable
This practice leaves you vulnerable to having your vehicle stolen by some lurking weak-minded people.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate stressed on the need for greater vigilance, and avoiding negligence.
Officials also pointed out that some vehicle users may leave their children, especially infants, inside the vehicle while the engine is on.
In a warning issued on January 18, the department cited Article 5, Clause 4 of the Traffic Rules, which stipulates that “he must refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where parking is prohibited, and if he is forced to stop it on the road, he must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of movement on the road, and he must not leave the vehicle with its engine running and ensure that it does not move during his absence.”