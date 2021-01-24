The decision by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals upholds a verdict from a lower court, which had ordered the compensation because an error was committed during a Caesarian-section procedure. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A private hospital and an anaesthesiologist have been ordered to pay Dh1.3 million to an Arab couple for medical errors during a delivery that resulted in permanent disability to the woman.

The decision by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals upholds a verdict from a lower court, which had ordered the compensation because an error was committed during a Caesarean-section procedure.

According to court records, the male plaintiff had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the anaesthesiologist claiming material and moral damages. The plaintiff said his wife had visited the hospital on the expected delivery date, and that she did not have any previous history of illness.

The plaintiff’s wife underwent a C-section under general anaesthesia, but her heart stopped during the procedure and she went into a coma. She was then hospitalised and intubated. According to the plaintiff, his wife’s coma and subsequent condition was a result of medical error that was brought about by an anaesthesia overdose and the medical negligence has deprived his children of their mother.

The anaesthesiologist and hospital, on the other hand, have said that medical error was not to be blamed for the woman’s condition and that she had suffered a heart-attack that stopped oxygen supply to the brain.

A lower court had earlier ordered that the hospital and anaesthesiologist pay the plaintiff Dh300,000 in material and moral damages, and that they also pay his wife Dh1 million for the injuries she had sustained. The court also ordered that the defendants pay the court fees.