Dubai: The UAE on Sunday reported its highest single-day toll of COVID-19 recoveries after 4,166 patients received the all-clear, taking the total number of patients recovered to 251,484.
In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the detection of 3,579 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the overall tally in the country to 277,955.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 179,117 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Nine more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 792.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.