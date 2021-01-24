Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday issued a decree appointing Awad Saghir Al Ketbi as Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali as Deputy Director General.
Awad Al Ketbi previously served as Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. He has held many senior leadership positions in Dubai and has significant management experience spanning over 25 years.
Al Ketbi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Schiller International University in the United Kingdom.
Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali previously served as the Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the founding Dean of MBRU’s College of Medicine.
He is a Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist, an accomplished clinician and researcher, and a recognized leader in the field of arrhythmia management and cardiovascular research in the UAE and the Gulf.
Dr. Alsheikh-Ali earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and further received two Master of Science degrees, the first in Applied Physiology from Boston University (USA) and the second in Clinical Research from Tufts University (USA).
He’s one of a handful of physicians in the Gulf region to become triple-boarded by the American Board of Medical Specialties in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said: “Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of engaging young people in leading the government work in Dubai and pumping new blood into this sector. He has great confidence in the ability of our young national cadres to assume the responsibility of development optimally”.
“ Hamid Al Qatami is one of the loyal men, and we thank him for his efforts and contributions that will remain appreciated. We wish him all success,” Sheikh Hamdan said.