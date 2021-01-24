1 of 16
A general view shows the Oval Office as decorated for President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington. The Oval Office is the formal working space for the president, and most choose new drapery, furniture and carpets when they enter, as well as art and artifacts from the White House collection, museums and collectors.
Image Credit: REUTERS
President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office, on January 20, 2021. The military flags displayed during the Donald Trump presidency have been replaced by just an American flag and one with the Presidential Seal, and a collection of family photos.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The newly inaugurated president has decorated his office with busts of civil rights and labor leaders, nods to other presidents who faced great crises, and side-by-side portraits of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton and President Thomas Jefferson - men known to vehemently disagree with one another. Clockwise from top left: George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bust of Mexican American labor leader Cesar Chavez joins family photos behind the Resolute Desk.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission shares space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A picture of President Joe Biden greeting Pope Francis joins family photos.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln decorate the Oval Office.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bust of President Abraham Lincoln sits underneath a painting of American flags on New York City's Fifth Ave ("The Avenue in the Rain") by impressionist Childe Hassam, which hung there under previous presidents but which Trump had removed. The artwork is part of the White House's permanent art collection.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bust of President Harry Truman, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a lunar sample from the moon share space in the Oval Office.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature of President Joe Biden are seen on display.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The space now features American leaders who faced challenges and persevered, including Abraham Lincoln, who led the country through the Civil War, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was president in the depths of the Great Depression.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bust of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt sits on a shelf with The Works of Theodore Roosevelt.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The presidential seal decorates a doorknob in the Oval Office.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington.
Image Credit: REUTERS