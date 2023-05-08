1. 382 fall ill after eating ice cream in Egypt
Fortunately, all patients have since been discharged and are recovering from the ordeal.
2. Huge rush for new admissions at Abu Dhabi schools
Families relocating to emirate, quality education options driving demand for school seats
3. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.
4. Kuwait introduces new blood transfusion fees for expatriates
Fees for blood bags will only be collected from expats undergoing non-emergency surgeries
5. UAE Corporate Tax: Anticipation at its peak as free zone businesses await 0% 'qualifying income'
More important, businesses await decision on 'disqualifying income' to be charged at 9%