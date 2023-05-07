Dubai: 382 people fell ill after consuming ice cream from a market in the Egyptian governorate of Qena.
According to Dr Raji Tawadros, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Qena, the number of suspected food poisoning cases has reached 382.
Tawadros further stated that out of these cases, 295 individuals were transferred to Abu Tisht Hospital for treatment.
Fortunately, all patients have since been discharged and are recovering from the ordeal. The incident sparked a swift response from the security forces in Qena province, who managed to apprehend the ice cream vendor believed to be responsible for the food poisoning.