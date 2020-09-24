Business consultancy firm, Decisive Zone Image Credit: Supplied

Decisive Zone may be a new player in the business set-up industry, yet it is backed up by industry leaders with the knowledge and first-hand experience in setting up and running a business in the UAE as well as a clear understanding of what a new business requires.

Being business owners themselves, Decisive Zone’s team will not only advise clients on the corporate structure and jurisdiction to incorporate in, but it also makes sure to cover all technical, administrative, and legal aspects of starting and maintaining your business.

Decisive Zone understands that setting up a company is only the first step on a business set-up journey, which is why our goal is to save our clients the time and research to get their business up and running fast.

Decisive Zone focuses on mainland incorporations and restructuring, providing not only expert advice but also the most reasonable price in the market. Mainland company set-up starts at only Dh16,750 – which is competitive to the free zone prices.One of the most sought-after services from the firm is the option of amending clients’ local sponsor to a mainland licence free in their first year.

Partnerships with certain free zone authorities allow Decisive Zone to provide cost effective options to clients when establishing a free zone company with free zone licences starting as low as Dh5,750.

If price is not the only factor when choosing a business set-up consultant, Decisive Zone makes sure to tick other boxes to help you make your decision. Licence can be issued in only 24 hours, with digitised process and seamless immigration procedures, making sure to be transparent on all costs along the way.