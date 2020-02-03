Wednesday's tanker fire off the coast of Sharjah Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: The death toll has risen to four in Wednesday’s fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Sharjah with the UAE authorities retrieving bodies of two more victims.

There were 12 crew members and 44 technicians on board when fire erupted on the unloaded vessel MT Sam 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah on Wednesday evening. They included Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Ethiopian and other undisclosed nationalities.

On Friday, officials had confirmed the death of two Indian nationals. Eight including two Indians were injured and three men including two Indians were reportedly missing.

On Sunday, authorities revealed retrieving bodies of two more victims who could not be identified.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul told Gulf News that UAE authorities have informed the consulate that they would conduct DNA tests since both the bodies were not identifiable.

He said forensic tests were conducted on the bodies of the two Indian technicians who were identified earlier.

“Our consulate is following up with the UAE authorities for the repatriation of their mortal remains. Our officers were also following up with the injured Indians. However, they have already been discharged and put up in a hotel by the maintenance company that had hired them,” he said.